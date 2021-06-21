Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 88.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,154 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Nomad Foods worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,590,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 385,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

NOMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NYSE NOMD opened at $29.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.73. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

