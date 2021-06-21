Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,798 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.17% of Domino’s Pizza worth $167,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total value of $163,560.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,581.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,161 shares of company stock worth $11,468,277 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $460.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $462.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $423.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

