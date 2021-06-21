Northern Trust Corp Purchases 240,898 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,629,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 240,898 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $204,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,552,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,947,000 after acquiring an additional 301,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,384,000 after buying an additional 1,445,343 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Trimble by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,408,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,562,000 after buying an additional 284,790 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Trimble by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,947,000 after buying an additional 702,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,513,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $77.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

