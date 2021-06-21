Northern Trust Corp Purchases 546,962 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,786,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,962 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Snap worth $198,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNAP. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $389,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Snap by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Snap by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 230,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $63.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.22. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a PE ratio of -98.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $312,660.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,110,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,889,780.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,211,722 shares of company stock worth $194,981,813 in the last 90 days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

