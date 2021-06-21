Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,002 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $186,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,213,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of NVR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its position in shares of NVR by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 19,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,522,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 5,117.8% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

NVR opened at $4,785.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4,867.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,103.24 and a 52-week high of $5,308.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $44.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.