Northern Trust Corp Sells 39,744 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,959,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,744 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $159,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $163,298,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Incyte by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,085,000 after buying an additional 1,681,177 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Incyte by 509.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 366,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,850,000 after buying an additional 306,084 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth $20,204,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 896,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,986,000 after buying an additional 224,602 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY opened at $83.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

In related news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.