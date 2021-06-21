Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at CIBC

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC to C$47.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NPI. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Northland Power to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.80.

NPI stock opened at C$41.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.45. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$31.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94. The firm has a market cap of C$9.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.98.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$612.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$599.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.7295853 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.42%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

