Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.85.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.2% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

