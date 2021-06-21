NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,252 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NOV were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NOV by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,768,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,705,000 after buying an additional 419,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,223,000 after acquiring an additional 42,844 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 473,070 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 112,799 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NOV by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 194,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

NOV stock opened at $15.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

