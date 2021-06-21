Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 149,698 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $200,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 17,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $174.41 on Monday. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.10.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.14.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total value of $441,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,383.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $765,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,467,065. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.