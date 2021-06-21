Nuggets Reaches Market Cap of $1.26 Million (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Nuggets has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $196.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00052646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00121838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00160126 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,571.53 or 1.00379861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

