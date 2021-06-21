Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Critical Review

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nuvve and Blink Charging, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvve 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blink Charging 0 1 3 0 2.75

Nuvve currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.72%. Blink Charging has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.26%. Given Nuvve’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nuvve is more favorable than Blink Charging.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvve and Blink Charging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvve N/A -28.99% -11.09% Blink Charging -310.60% -30.48% -27.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.0% of Nuvve shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Blink Charging shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Nuvve shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Blink Charging shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuvve and Blink Charging’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvve N/A N/A -$1.04 million N/A N/A Blink Charging $6.23 million 264.71 -$17.85 million ($0.59) -66.58

Nuvve has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blink Charging.

Summary

Nuvve beats Blink Charging on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvve

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid. It serves public organizations, businesses, and homes by reducing the cost of electric infrastructure and reducing CO2 emissions through its programs of workplace vehicle charging and campus fleet vehicle charging, commercial delivery fleet charging, and multi-unit dwelling car sharing and charging. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based system that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink charging stations and associated charging data, back-end operations, and payment processing, as well as provides property owners, managers, parking companies, and state and municipal entities with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations; and provides EV drivers with station information, including station location, availability, and applicable fees. In addition, the company provides EV charging hardware, software services, and service plans. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use, municipal locations, multifamily residential and condos, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through field sales force and resellers, as well as sells residential Level 2 chargers through various internet channels. As of December 31, 2020, it deployed approximately 16,617 EV charging stations. Blink Charging Co. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

