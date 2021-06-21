Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 30.92.

OTLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

NASDAQ:OTLY traded up 0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 48,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,180. Oatly Group has a one year low of 19.99 and a one year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.