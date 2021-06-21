Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OCDGF. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Ocado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:OCDGF opened at $26.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.28. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $39.25.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.