Oddz Reaches Market Cap of $4.67 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Oddz has a total market cap of $4.67 million and $1.01 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00053267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00125538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00161767 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,516.55 or 1.00405353 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002692 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

