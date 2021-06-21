ODUWA Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $19.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,664.23 or 0.99961424 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00030838 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007771 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00061699 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000814 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000434 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

