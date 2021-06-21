OIN Finance Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. One OIN Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $5.70 million and $237,694.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00059886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00023803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.24 or 0.00751286 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00044374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00083349 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,566,854 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.