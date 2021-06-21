Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Purchased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after buying an additional 86,391 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,985,000 after acquiring an additional 327,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $17.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

