Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CTO Sells $297,600.00 in Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,332,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OLMA stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.39. The company had a trading volume of 603,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,249. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.94. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.