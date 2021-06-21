OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Invests $310,000 in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,266 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 155,318 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 471,349 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 133,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 23,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.37.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.03. 17,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,066. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

