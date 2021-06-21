OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,634 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,486 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,634 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after buying an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $146,573,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $223,426,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,749,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $151,019,000 after buying an additional 1,589,123 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 424,355 shares of company stock worth $59,131,240. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.52. 102,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,469,216. The company has a market capitalization of $121.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

