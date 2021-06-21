OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 27,296 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,296 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,620,000 after acquiring an additional 415,484 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,107,000 after acquiring an additional 388,328 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $98,967,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,723,000 after purchasing an additional 273,938 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:FLOT remained flat at $$50.82 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 600,773 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.