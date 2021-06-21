OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 29,326 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,326 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 136.9% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 321,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 185,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 254,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 122,123 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,326,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after acquiring an additional 218,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,880,000 after acquiring an additional 44,639 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of H&R Block stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 22,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,572. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $26.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

