On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Receives GBX 435 Consensus PT from Analysts

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 435 ($5.68).

Several analysts have recently commented on OTB shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Libertas Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

OTB opened at GBX 350 ($4.57) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £551.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 394.54. On the Beach Group has a 1-year low of GBX 200.50 ($2.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 517 ($6.75).

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.