OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.31

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 4249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -170.43 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. Research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFT. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $87,600,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 219.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,993,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,249,000 after buying an additional 2,055,386 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,445,000 after buying an additional 1,445,093 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $13,509,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $11,129,000. 16.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

