OneLedger Tops One Day Trading Volume of $163,690.00 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last week, OneLedger has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. One OneLedger coin can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $5.67 million and approximately $163,690.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00060040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00023739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.58 or 0.00753444 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00044180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00083608 BTC.

OneLedger is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

