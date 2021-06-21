ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ONEOK by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.76.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $53.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.22.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.