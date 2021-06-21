ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.76.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $53.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.22.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

