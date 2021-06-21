Oppenheimer Boosts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $600.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $565.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $507.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Adobe has a 12-month low of $416.03 and a 12-month high of $570.00. The stock has a market cap of $270.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 21.4% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,612 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

