Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CNC. Mizuho boosted their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.91.

CNC opened at $71.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $75.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Centene by 28.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Centene by 35.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in Centene by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

