Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Down 3.7%

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) fell 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.66. 109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,442,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of $585.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

