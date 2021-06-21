Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Down 3.7%

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) fell 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.66. 109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,442,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ORTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of $585.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.
About Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)
Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.
