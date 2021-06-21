Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 18.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Oshkosh by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $7,712,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $13,613,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 521,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,822,000 after purchasing an additional 82,543 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on OSK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.07.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $116.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.92. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

