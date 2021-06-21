Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) versus ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Financial Review

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Overstock.com alerts:

This table compares Overstock.com and ContextLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overstock.com 3.09% 26.14% 12.27% ContextLogic N/A N/A N/A

70.6% of Overstock.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Overstock.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of ContextLogic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Overstock.com and ContextLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Overstock.com 0 0 6 0 3.00 ContextLogic 1 4 10 0 2.60

Overstock.com presently has a consensus target price of $108.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.41%. ContextLogic has a consensus target price of $22.92, suggesting a potential upside of 101.08%. Given ContextLogic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Overstock.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Overstock.com and ContextLogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overstock.com $2.55 billion 1.46 $56.00 million $1.24 70.01 ContextLogic $2.54 billion 2.78 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -1.94

Overstock.com has higher revenue and earnings than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Overstock.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Overstock.com beats ContextLogic on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. In addition, the company offers businesses advertising products or services on its website. It provides its products and services through its internet websites, which include overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. Further, it focuses on the development and management of financial applications of blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as D2-Discounts Direct and changed its name to Overstock.com, Inc. in October 1999. Overstock.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.