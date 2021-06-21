Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given New $41.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Ovintiv from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.90.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ovintiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ovintiv by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.