Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

OXINF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

OTCMKTS OXINF opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

