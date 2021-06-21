Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Shares of Oyster Point Pharma stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $523.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.30. Oyster Point Pharma has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $33.26.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.18. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OYST. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 709.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 581,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 509,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,495,000 after buying an additional 233,797 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 371,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 191,765 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 402,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 51,357 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 48,041 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

