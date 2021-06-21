PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.19. PagSeguro Digital posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAGS. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 81.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

