Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 35,158 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 60.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,158 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,858,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,024,000 after purchasing an additional 415,566 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 84.5% during the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 91,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 41,748 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.14 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.