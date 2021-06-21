Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 22,790 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 311.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Genesco worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Genesco by 6.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Genesco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 860.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesco alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on GCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genesco stock opened at $55.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.91. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $63.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.