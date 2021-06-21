Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,701 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,412 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $13,832,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 142,310 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 31,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 29,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $174,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $359,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,189,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,652,752.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,243 in the last ninety days. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BANF opened at $63.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.50. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $77.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.45.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.40 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

