Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,813 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Sutro Biopharma worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

STRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.93.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $19.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

