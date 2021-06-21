Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 36,726 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,726 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 101.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 76.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

BBSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $70.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $536.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.33%.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

