Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PRMRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Paramount Resources from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

PRMRF opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 3.84. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 18.37%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

