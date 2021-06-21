Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd.

Partners Bancorp stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Partners Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $137.74 million and a PE ratio of 32.38.

Get Partners Bancorp alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Partners Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Partners Bancorp worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, checking, savings, cash management, NOW, and IRA accounts, as well as time deposits; and remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Partners Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.