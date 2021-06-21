Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will announce $1.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $5.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Patterson Companies.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after acquiring an additional 896,133 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,933,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,790,000 after buying an additional 104,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,154,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,035,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,075,000 after buying an additional 48,770 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,841. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $37.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.10%.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

