Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 18.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,886 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 239.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

PCTY stock opened at $181.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $124.75 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.63.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.