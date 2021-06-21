Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 1,856 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.7% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,825,000 after acquiring an additional 444,057 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 141,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 20,941 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $76.94. The stock had a trading volume of 268,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,954,319. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $194.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

