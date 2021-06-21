Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,288 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

Shares of BK stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.26. 202,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,414,526. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.