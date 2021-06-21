Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 602.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,959 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.0% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $332.31. 315,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,259,617. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $942.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,104,617 shares of company stock valued at $663,955,073 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.