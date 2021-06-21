Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $13.32 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,636 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.79.

Shares of JPM opened at $148.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.20. The company has a market capitalization of $450.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $90.78 and a 12 month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.